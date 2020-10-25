Allen Thompson

Allen Lee (Al) Thompson, 78, of Merrillan, Wisconsin, died October 21, 2020, at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a disease which causes damage and scarring of the lungs.
He was born November 12, 1941, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to the late Nanian Thompson and late Eldora (Thur) Thompson. As a young child, he moved to Fairchild and made his home with his grandparents, Albert and Anna Thur. He graduated from Fairchild High School in 1959. After farming in the Fairchild area growing up, he moved to southern Wisconsin as a young man and worked at the American Motors Corporation (AMC) in Kenosha and at a local foundry in Racine. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1965 as a Weapon Communications Systems Mechanic. After an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, he returned to work at AMC in Kenosha, WI as a Quality Control Engineer. Allen married the love of his life, Laura Neumann, on July 8, 1967 at the Merrillan United Methodist Church. The couple lived in Kenosha until moving back to Merrillan on June 15, 1972. In 1972, Al opened Thompson Motors, Inc., in Merrillan, WI, where he sold AMC/Jeep/Eagle automobiles, used cars, Wheel Horse/Toro lawn and garden tractors, gasoline, and repaired anything with a motor. He loved anything about automobiles and after owning and operating a successful business for 40 years, he slowly started retiring in 2012, when he sold the dealership to David Gjerseth.
Al is survived by and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Laura (Neumann) Thompson; four children, Anne M. Ennesser (Joseph) of Camas, WA; Karen L. Waldera (Darrick) of Taylor, WI; Kathy L. Luchterhand (Adam) of Neillsville, WI; and Alan N. Thompson (Betsy) of Merrillan, WI; as well as eleven grandchildren: Michael and Andrea Waldera, Marcus, Lucas, and Aiden Luchterhand, Gus, Blue & Ori Ennesser, Aria, Brayden & Clayton Thompson, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by parents and special cousins, Larry Olsen of Merrill, WI, and Don Olsen, of Fairchild, WI.
As a young man, Al was a great athlete, excelling in basketball, baseball, and volleyball. Laura fell in love at first sight with Al when she watched him playing basketball at the old Humbird Community Hall. Throughout his life, he was active and enjoyed watching sports of all kinds and was especially fond of Wisconsin sports (Packers, Brewers, Bucks, Badgers, and Golden Eagles). He loved hunting and fishing. He was the best mechanic and would help anyone out at all hours of the day and night. He also loved playing games -- especially pinochle, hearts, Chinese Checkers, and Words with Friends, with family and friends. He was a charter member of the Merrillan Lions Club and a member of Merrillan Masonic Lodge #279 for several years. He will be remembered as a practical man of few words, and the best Dad and boss anyone could have, always leading by his example of hard work each and every day. He always supported his children in whatever interests they had, including road trips all over the country with the family, countless basketball/volleyball games and track and field meets, and occasional band concerts.
A small funeral service for immediate family was held at noon, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with Reverend Meg Ericson officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor and remember Al.
