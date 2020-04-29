|
|
Allerd "Chip" Skovbroten Jr., 88, of Strum died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Chip was born January 15, 1932 to Allard and Clara (Lee) Skovbroten Sr. He married Carol Marie Klopp, June 12, 1954. Carol passed away December 30, 1993. Chip married Phyllis (Semingson) Olson on February 14, 1998.
Chip served in the United States Army for two years. After completing his tour in the service, Chip and Carol purchased a dairy farm in Bruce Valley. He sold the farm in 1965 and started working for Uniroyal in Eau Claire. While working full time he purchased his father's farm in Bruce Valley. He retired in 1991. He became the custodian for Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was also a handyman with his friend, Orlin Rongstad, helping out in his community.
Chip was an active member in the Eleva-Strum Lions Club and served on many projects. He was a past president and served many years as secretary. He was the Cabinet Secretary for Lions District 27-E2 during the 2008-09 Lionistic year. He and Phyllis were district coordinators for the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin to transport eye tissue for many years. He was honored with a Lions Melvin Jones and Knights of Sight Fellowships.
Chip's interest in woodworking began at an early age, making his first project at age nine, which was a toy truck with wheels sliced from a broom stick. Chip started selling his woodwork: One-Of-Kind was his business name. He would attend five different shows a year. His work has gone to states such as: Alaska, Washington State, Florida, and New York.
Chip enjoyed traveling and went to Norway, Switzerland, Alaska and many other states throughout the U.S. Chip was a member of Hopland-Moen American Legions Post 459 in Eleva.
Chip is survived by his wife: Phyllis and his four children, Cyndi (Kim) Olson, Mike, Tony and Todd (Dawn) Skovbroten; eight grandchildren, Randy (Sarah) King, Danielle (Brandon) Havemeier, Bryce (Sarah) Olson, Derek (Katelyn), Reggie (Ali), Logan, Caden and Addie Skovbroten; ten great grandchildren; five step-children, Gloria (Bob) Anderson, Bob (Jill) Olson, Sue (Steve Kutchera) Olson, Wayne (Debbie) Olson and Judy (Richard) Johnson; nine step-grandchildren and 20 step-great grandchildren.
Chip was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol; his parents and a sister, Carolyn Klopp.
Family graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Bruce Valley Church Cemetery.
Military rites will be conducted by Hopland-Moen American Legion Post 459.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com or sent to Phyllis Skovbroten at P. O. Box 104, Strum, WI 54770
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020