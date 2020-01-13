|
Aloysius "Al" G. Scheuermann, age 83 of Eau Claire left us to go to heaven Monday, January 6, 2020 in Texas where he spent the winters.
He was born February 2, 1936 in Eau Claire County to George and Julia (Hart) Scheuermann. He went to Allen Grade School and graduated from Osseo High School. He took a job hauling milk from Foster to Bloomer. He was later employed with John Deere in Waterloo IA, and Eau Claire County and was employed there for 42 years. He then farmed until 1988, when he had a serious accident. He moved to Eau Claire in 1990 where he resided for the summer with family and friends. Al married Germaine Robelia on August 30, 1958.
Al loved to drive and drove up to 2 weeks before he passed away. He enjoyed campouts with family and friends, fishing, collecting toy tractors and Radio Flyer wagons, watching Nascar races, traveling with his wife and family and wintering in Texas.
Al was a member of FFA, Good Sam, Camping Club, and FMCA.
Al is survived by his wife Germaine of 61 years, three sons Galen, Gordon, George (Jan) Scheuermann, 2 daughters Gwen (Gregg) Helstrom and Gerilyn (Jayme) Wright, grandchildren Nicole, Nathan, Justin, Jesse, Drew, Tristin Scheuermann, Morgan (Andrew) Gregory, Emily Helstrom, Kaycie (Shane Mohr), Kory (Erica) Wright, and Kayla and Lilly Belden, five great grandchildren, 2 sisters Josephine Mattson and Gloria Johnson, brother Dennis (Luanne) Scheuermann, brother-in-law Cecil Berlin and sister-in-law Jeanette Scheuermann, Dorothy Mehls and by many nieces and nephews. Al was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lloyd (Ruby), Charles Scheuermann, sisters Dolores (Pete) Meinholz, Lucille (Marshall) Horlacher, brother-in-law Paul Mattson, Anabelle (Bill) Planert, Jeanette (Jim) Mehls, Shirley Berlin and Gerald Johnson.
Funeral service will take place at 12 pm (noon) on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Paul Hoffman officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4-7 pm and at the church Thursday morning an hour prior to the service. Private family committal service will take place at Holy Guardian Angel Cemetery, Town of Clear Creek.
