Alta Bragg

The book closed on the life of Alta Emberson Bragg July 30, 2020 gently and peacefully. She was diagnosed with Lung Cancer in September 2019 and pursued treatment because, "I'm a tough old b!&!$," but cancer turned out to be tougher.
Alta Emberson was born on the farm in Lake Hallie October 19, 1932. When she was 6 her dad died and the family moved to Eau Claire. She always wanted to go to college and become an attorney but that was not to be. She married Bob Bragg in 1949.
In 1958 she and Bob took over operation of his family's business, Moody's Upholstering, later changing the business name to Bragg Upholstering. They continued to operate the business until Bob's health declined. Alta was the salesperson and contact for the business at first and later began working in the shop as well.
Alta was always active with groups concerning her children, social justice, and politics. She was forever volunteering to serve on yet another board. She was president of the League of Women Voters of Eau Claire County, on the founding boards of JONAH, Group Health Cooperative, Chippewa Valley Citizens for Choice, as well as serving on different committees thru the Unitarian Universalist Congregation (UU) just to mention a few. She was always involved in women's issues and involved in a group members referred to as the "FIFIs" after the book, Fat Is a Feminine Issue. This local group of women worked on the Equal Rights Amendment which to this day has not passed.
Alta loved a lively conversation about politics and was well read on current issues. She loved the color pink, the brighter the better, was an eternal optimist and feminist. She encouraged her children to be involved and volunteer. She volunteered at Bolton Refuge House in later years and would monitor their phone on holidays so others could spend time with their families.
Alta loved the UU community and living at St Johns Apartments in recent years. The family wishes to thank her dear friends who sent well wishes and love the past year. Also, the wonderful staff at Care Partners Assisted Living Facility, St. Joseph's Hospice, and Dr. Thomas Sandager.
Alta is survived by her three children Moody (Linda) Bragg, Hartford, WI; Deb Bragg (Tim Coglianese), Eagan, MN; and Bobbi (Vince) Barone, Eau Claire; and Foster Daughter Cheryl Hadt (Don) Myers, Waldeport, OR; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters.
Memorial donations can be made in Alta's name to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, JONAH, The Options Fund, or the Eau. Claire Humane Association.
Alta loved preparing food for friends and family followed by conversation around sharing a meal together. She had wanted a luncheon to be given after her death but due to Covid-19 and the federal government's inadequate attempt to control, it is not possible at this time. Condolences and comments can be shared on her blog page, altabraggmemorial.com
