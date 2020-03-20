|
Alton (Augie) Keith Hageness went home to be with his heavenly father March 17, 2020, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the loving care, honor and respect provided by the staff.
He was born to Palmer and Adelia Hageness on Sept 24, 1932, in Eau Claire WI. Alton was part of the first graduating class at Eleva-Strum Central. He honorably served the US Air Force from 1951-1955. Alton was proud of his service and was honored to be part of the Freedom Honor Flight 2017.
Alton married the love of his life, Joyce Monson, on December 29, 1956. He worked at Pope and Talbot for 34 years and owned a beautiful farm in Pleasant Valley. He enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's events and golfing with his buddies. Alton was an avid Brewer, Badgers, Packers and Eleva-Strum Cardinal fan. He was a faithful member of Eleva Lutheran Church and Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church after moving to Eau Claire. Alton was a living example of a godly man.
He was proud of his Norwegian heritage. He enjoyed a trip to Norway, frequently shared Norwegian greetings, hosted an annual family lefse day, and took many trips to the Host Fest in North Dakota. He and Joyce loved music and dancing. They had many good memories traveling the United States with friends and family. Alton had a spirit of laughter that was contagious and will be greatly missed by all.
Alton is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce, and their 4 children: Sherry (Rob) Strohbusch, Mike (Kay) Hageness, Doug (Krissy) Hageness and Shelly (Kevin) Frank; grandchildren: Jen (Grant) Ailie, Angie (Mike) Blazel, and Jonathan (Elizabeth) Strohbusch; step granddaughters Heather (Tim) Kohrs and Wendie (Scott) Christianson; great grandchildren: Brielle, Zion and Asher Ailie; Delaney and Finley Blazel; Wesley, Connor and Sophia Strohbusch; and step great grandchildren: Caden and Macy Kohrs, and Ryley, Aubrey and Lola Christianson.
He is also survived by his sister Lois Johnson of Strum; sisters in law: Linda (Dale) Sundby and Ann (Marie) Monson; nieces and nephews: Gary Johnson, Travis (Beth) Hageness, Renee Eder (Tom Gutsch), Wendy (Rob) Nicolet, Andrea (Mark) Nyseth Lisa Ruesch, Steve(Olivia) Sundby and several great nieces and nephews.
Alton was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Henry and Onie Monson; brother Darrell Hageness; and great granddaughter Gracelyn Blazel.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial following at the Eleva Cemetery.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin Altoona, is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020