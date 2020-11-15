Alvina M. Hagen, age 81, was set free on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Alvina was born on November 18, 1938 to the late Melvin and Cora (Paulson) Peterson in Osseo, Wisconsin. In 1957, she graduated from Osseo Lincoln Hill High School. From there she worked at West Publishing Co. in St. Paul, MN. On August 12, 1961 she married Robert "Bob" W. Hagen in Colfax.
For 15 years, Alvina worked at H. C. Prange Co. in Eau Claire and later at the UW-EC Bookstore. She enjoyed playing golf and was a regular on ladies golf day. Her and Bob enjoyed spending time together dining out, visiting Casino's, or taking random car rides with friends and relatives. Manicuring their yard, flower beds and keeping their house tidy were prideful hobbies of hers.
Alvina was an expert in the kitchen. She looked forward to the large family gatherings as well as family sitting around the dinner table enjoying the meals she prepared. Together, her and Bob made countless batches of lefse through the years.
She had tremendous love and overwhelming pride for each of her grandchildren. She showed that love by attending their school activities and events and by making each grandchild customized cakes for their birthdays.
Coffee - she loved her coffee. In the early years, her coffee klatches began with neighborhood ladies. Through many years following, her and Bob were part of daily coffee gatherings, first meeting at Randall's and then Panera. They so enjoyed all of the wonderful people they gathered with each day. But above all, Alvina's smile, laugh and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Julene); daughter, Kayleen Myren; grandchildren, Kalen, Kacia, and Kyler Hagen, Brittany (Jordan Back) and Karley Myren; great grandson, Jaxxan Back; son-in-law, Bryan Myren; sisters, Mildred Herman and Linda Heiman; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Anita Peterson, Ardyce Hagen, Eldon Martenson, John (Margaret) Hagen, Eljean (Richard) Puent, Margaret Hagen, and Sally Hagen; special niece, Jackie (Jeff) Fishman; many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Clifford Peterson; sister, Mavis Matchey; brothers-in-law, Lyman, Jim and Ronald Hagen; sisters-in-law, Verda Johnson and Patricia Martenson.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
The family would like to thank the team of caregivers who lovingly provided care for Alvina through the years. This special collaboration included Seniors Helping Seniors, Karley Myren and the staff of Heritage Court. Our most sincere appreciation goes to Vicki Vogler, whose love, care and compassion we are forever grateful for.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Alvina to the charity or organization of your choosing.
. But please also send a card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Alvina. You may forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).