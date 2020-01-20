|
Alvina M. Hanson, 86, of Altoona, died Saturday, January 18 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens Assisted Living in Altoona, Wisconsin.
She was born, September 23, 1933 to Augusta (Behkle) and Detlof Rudolfson. She was valedictorian of Altoona High School, Class of 1951 and graduated from the Luther Hospital School of Nursing in 1954.
On March 12, 1055 Alvina married Harvey L. Hanson. They built a home in Chippewa Falls and resided there for over 50 years. Alvina was proud of her work in healthcare. She worked as a registered nurse at Luther Hospital until 1963. She then taught the Nursing Assistant Program at the Chippewa Falls Vocational School. She was the Director of Nursing at the Chippewa Manor, then worked for the Colfax Area Nursing Home.
She was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
She is survived by two daughters, Rev. Karen Hanson (Terry Overall) of Renton, Washington, and Jane (Daniel) Dienger of Chippewa Falls along with two grandsons, Matthew (Amie) Dienger and Jason (Torri Waslicki) Dienger.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey, her sister Ione and her brother Ken.
A private celebration of Alvina's life will be held at a later date with interment at the Northern Wisconsin Memorial Veteran's Cemetery.
Memorials may go to Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences at pedersonvolker.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020