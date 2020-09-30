Alysha Hellekson

Alysha Marie Hellekson, 25 of Knapp, WI, passed away on September 19th at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI from injuries sustained in a car accident on September 17th.

Born on October 6th, 1994. She was born in Marshfield, WI. Parented by John and Rhonda (Borchert) Hellekson. A very strong minded, free thinking woman. She grew up loving animals, horseback riding, singing, swimming, and being with friends and family. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 2014.

She is survived by her parents John and Rhonda Hellekson, her brother John Hellekson, her children Connor, Jaxon, Evelyn (Nyblom), and Myles (Knowles), Her very special friend David Knowles and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Paul and Donna (Wegener) Hellekson and her maternal grandparents Don and Marilyn (Wald) Borchert.

All are invited on Sunday October 4th for a celebration of life at Boyceville Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 1pm followed by the service at 2pm.







