Amaryllis Miley, 89, died peacefully on October 31, 2020 in Sanford Florida. She was born Amaryllis Mavis Amend on July 18, 1931 in Eau Claire WI to John and Bessie Amend and attended Memorial High School in Eau Claire. She married William J.(Bill) Miley on May 13, 1950 on Governor's Island, New York. They were married for 58 years and had nine children.

Known to her friends as Marlys, she went back to school in 1975 and began teaching in 1980. She would receive a master's degree and become the principal of two elementary schools in Kansas City before retiring in 1992. She moved with her husband to Clinton MO in 1993. In 2013, she moved to Blue Springs, MO, and in 2020 she moved to Sanford FL to reside with her daughter Margaret.

She loved her large extended family and her circle of friends. She faced the challenges of raising a large family with determination, skill and love, taking great pride in their accomplishments and savoring time spent with them after she retired.

Her husband Bill Miley, son Martin Miley and daughter Michele Miley preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Sunseri of Blue Springs, MO, Kathie Williams of Pleasant Hill MO, Laurie Watkins of Landenberg PA, William Miley Jr of Fort Wayne, IN, Molly Goodrich of Independence MO, Margaret Miley of Sanford FL, and Jonni Nuhn of Kearney MO, as well as 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date in Clinton, Mo.

Arrangements handled by VanSant-Mills Funeral Home of Clinton MO.







