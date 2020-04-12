|
Amya Meyer, 18, passed away April 10, 2020 from a tragic car accident.
Amya Ann Meyer was born October 23rd, 2001 to Melissa Meyer at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
She attended the Altoona Schools most of her life. She intended on graduating from McKinley in 2020. She had been accepted into the paralegal program for the fall of 2020. Her strongest talent was writing and art.
Amya was the best big sister; she has two siblings, Kegan and Darrell. She always knew how to comfort her brothers. She also had a very big heart and knew how to comfort her friends. Her grandpa used to tell her "just take care of Amya".
She is survived by her mother, brothers, and grandparents John and Cheryl Meyer. She is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Here is an article she wrote in the fall of 2019:
My views on high school when I first started out was something like this, "Omg, this is going to be amazing! New found freedoms! New EVERYTHING." Little did I know high school was going to be completely different than what I was hoping for. Completely different than what all my 8th grade teachers have told me. They made high school actually sound fun and told me "you'll fit in perfectly" or "you'll do amazing things". I'm not going to sit here and say that I haven't done amazing things because, I most definitely have. I'm not going to sit here and say I've never fit in because, I fit in somewhere. But sometimes, sometimes I don't know if I belong in this high school. Due to things that have been happening, that have been done, and that have been said over these 4 years. I'm not trying to bring people down, but I am trying to open the gates to something that needs to be dealt with. It's been happening for too long to me, and probably not only me but to others. I am an African American student that goes to Altoona High School. I DO NOT whatsoever blame the school for how these students have acted or are acting. As an African American student in the 20th century, you'd think that racism would be cut down and disposed of. Let me tell you it is not cut down or disposed of at all. There are so many things that go on at school that students like me have never spoken up about. From being called a "nigger" to physically being beat up all because of your skin tone. I have went to Altoona since I was in kindergarten, I am what you'd call an "OG" of Altoona School District. Now there was never a "racial issue" to me back in the day. I was too young to understand that, fast forward to now I know exactly what kind of racial issues we have. I know exactly what kind of people dislike and like my skin tone. The thing that truly sucks the most about knowing who "likes" and "dislikes" my skin tone is, that some of the people I grew up with and that i thought i knew, dislike my skin tone. I don't know if they always have lowkey have had a hatred for my skin tone, or if it's just now occurring. To them "people of my kind SHOULDN'T be messed with". To them "niggers shouldn't be allowed here". TO THEM "black girls are disgusting and shouldn't even be a type". All I think about now, is how my skin tone defines who I am as a person nowadays. I could look at myself in the mirror at home for hours and point out everything I see wrong with me. I could sit in the bathroom at school for 30 minutes and I could cry because of how much people hate me. I could sit in class at school, look around, and overthink about who's going to be the one to say something about me today. I could be alone in the dark of the night, sobbing to myself about how much I feel unwanted at Altoona High School. I am tired of my skin being the only thing people see. I am tired of being the girl who has a bad past. I am tired of people letting my past define who I am as a person. I am so tired of it, it's at the point where I feel like Altoona High School doesn't want me here. It's at the point where I walk with my head down and headphones in just so someone doesn't make a sly comment to. It's at the point where I feel no purpose of coming to school. No purpose to try. No purpose to even wake up and try. No purpose of even trying to live my life. I am seen as the "fat black shemale". I am seen as a "nigger". I sometimes wonder if others know the damage they have done to me, my self-esteem, my self-worth, my mindset, and my mental health. My self-esteem has went from "Oh my gosh i am a beautiful human being" to "Wow, we are looking hella ugly today". My self-worth? I no longer know what that is, I no longer have that in my mind. My mindset has went from "Omg, today is going to be an amazing day!" to "Damn, another day I have to suffer". My mental health has always been pretty bad, and honestly I didn't think it could get any worse, but it absolutely did. My mental health is at the bottom of the barrel nowadays. My thoughts during the day often are "I wonder if they are laughing at me?" "I wonder what would happen if I ended it all, would anyone miss me?" "Damn, another day as a black kid.. What will today bring?" etc. I am 17 years old, I should not have to go through these kinds of things. I should NOT have to deal with this level of negativity in my life. I am too young and I am too wise to have this going on in my life. I want to make a difference I want to make a change happen, not later, RIGHT NOW. There needs to be a change in our school system. It is a diverse school, our different ethnicities need to be brought together. Not pointed out and judged by other ones. We need to get this school back on track, WE ARE THE RAILROADERS for heaven's sakes. Let's take these steps and make our school The Railroader Nation once again.
A Celebration of Amya's beautiful life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent in Amya's name to the Altoona Area Foundation.
Now you have found peace, sleep well! You will be dearly missed sweet girl.
