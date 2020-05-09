Andrea Page
1948 - 2020
Andrea Susan Page, 72, of West Salem, Wis., passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 25, 2020. She was born on January 29, 1948, to Andrew and Louise (Larson) Page of Thorp, Wis. She was a graduate of Eau Claire North High School.
Andrea leaves behind her stepchildren, Jeff and Jenny (Steve Gillis) Van Oss; grandchildren, Sam, Trinity, Ava, and Greyson; siblings, Bruce (Mary) and Julie Page and many friends.
Andrea requested a memorial service to be held at the American Legion Post 51 in West Salem, Wis. Details will follow at a later date because of our current normal. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
American Legion Post 51
