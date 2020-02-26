|
|
Andrew Lee Hardwick, 30, found his peace in the loving arms of his soulmate on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Raised a Humbird boy, Andrew was the son of Bradley D. Hardwick and Missy K. Welker. Andrew lived a life full of love for everything he did and anybody he did it with. He spent his life outdoors and could survive almost any situation and fix anything that was broken. He blessed us with his flooring and fishing and hunting skills as well as a laugh that will never leave our hearts. He leaves behind a special mark on everyone that crossed his path, and never knew or judged a stranger. Known to some as Squachy, he truly was the Jolly Drew Giant.
Above all, Andrew was the loving father to his pride and joy, Hunter Beryl Hardwick.
Andrew finally joins his best friend, Scooter, at the Mighty Hunters Deer Camp and sits at the dinner table with Grandpa Darrell, cleaning his guns and enjoying a hot plate full of Grandma Violet's famous Tater Tot Hotdish and Apple Crisp.
He now guards and protects his son, Hunter Beryl Hardwick; parents, Brad Hardwick, Missy K. Welker, Brian Welker, and Sue Larson; sisters, Alyssa and Tera; and brother, Donnie; Grandma Dee, as well as all of his cousins, uncles, aunts, friends and anybody that ever loved him or had the privilege of being loved by him. As always Andrew continues to guide and protect his best friend, fishing partner, and soulmate of 8 years, Marissa Lee Wagner.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the North Branch Rod and Gun Club in Humbird, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm. Safety meeting to follow. Please bring a story and a smile to share! Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020