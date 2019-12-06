Home

Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
615 WILSON AVE
Menomonie, WI 54751
(715) 235-2154

Andrew Hektner

Andrew Hektner Obituary
Andrew Paul Hektner, age 86 of Maplewood, MN, formerly of Menomonie, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 4, 1933, in Larslan, MT to Ole & Pauline Roton and raised by John & Anna (Knutson) Hektner. On September 17, 1960, he married Mary Williamson.
Andrew is survived by his daughter Lori (Tim) Asplund, grandson's Reggie Asplund and Tyler (Kaytie) Asplund; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary and a son Teddy.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie with military honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Sandy Camp in McGregor, MN or to Menomonie Alliance Church.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
