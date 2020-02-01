|
Anette Luella Isham, age 71 of Gulfport, MS, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie and Norman Everson and her parents-in-law, Jerome and Joyce Isham.
Mrs. Isham is survived by her husband of 42 years, Thomas Albert Isham; her children, Saxon Mary Joy Isham-Wolfe, Jeremiah Thomas Alburt Isham (Holly), and Josiah Matthew Thomas Isham; her siblings, Sibyl and Allyn Burt,
Norman Everson, Michael Isham (Debbie), Sherrie Stafsholt; friends Sue Lloyd (Lovey), and Mary-Kim Smith; and her grandchildren, Joyce Eleanor Isham & fiancÃ© Adam Herring, Savannah Rose Isham, Callie Marie Wolfe, and Laila Elizabeth Isham; and her nieces and nephews Lance Burt, Ross Burt, Tanya Everson, Norman Jr. Everson, Peggy Stafsholt, Michael Stafsholt, Pam Hegg, Mary Engelke, Hilary Groseclose, Taylor Isham, Colt Isham, and Wynonna Isham.
Anette was born in Chicago, IL on December 4, 1948. She was a native of Chicago, IL, Scandia, MN and Chippewa Falls, WI. She was religiously confirmed in 1963 at Elm Lutheran Church in Scandia, MN. Anette graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, Class of 1966 and then attended the University of Minnesota. After college, she worked at the University of Minnesota Heart Hospital where she was involved in the discovery of the balloon catheter and the L-Cath Polyurethane Catheter. She then became an MRI technician working at Sacred Heart Hospital and Luther Hospital. She also contributed to the Cardiovascular and International Radiology Journal, was the head of St. Paul Ramsey MRI Medical Center, and belonged to the first mobile MRI unit in Minnesota. She later became the Corporate Director of Purchasing for Grand Casino/Park Place Entertainment. After retiring, she took a position to help people at Michael's Craft Store.
Anette was the Matriarch of the Isham family and fiercely loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her happiness was found in spending time knitting and doing crafts with her Cricut Maker for family and friends. She loved sunny days when she could get outside and work in her gardens and she could read for hours at a time with her passion for books.
Anette was married to Tom for 42 years and, as Dr. Tate once said, we believe she has received automatic Sainthood in Heaven for being with him for that length of time. She was a blessing to us all and will be missed dearly and remembered always.
A visitation was held from 1-3 p.m, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, MS.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020