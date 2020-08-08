Angela Coffield

Angela Marie Coffield, 33, born February 5, 1987, will forever be remembered by her family and friends. She is the daughter of Michael Coffield and Linda Hubbard, a mother to Madison Coffield, a sister to Shane Coffield and Ashley Stoll, an Aunt to Leo and Oliver Stoll, a granddaughter to Meredith Joy Brill, a niece and cousin to may loving aunts, uncles and cousins, a friend to many, and a Child of God. She was called home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Eleanor Coffield and Donald Brill and her cousin Scott McClintock. Angela struggled with many things in her life but loved her daughter Maddi deeply and saw her as a perfect creation of God. She had a huge heart for people and was compassionate for the hurting, disabled, mentally challenged, elderly, and animals. She loved her family, holidays, get-togethers, and trips. She graduated high school early in December of 2004 and went to college part time in Psychology and was almost finished with her degree. She desired to get her Masters degree in counseling to help those that are hurting.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Owen Park, 501 1st Ave, Eau Claire. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. In case of inclement weather the service will be held at Valleybrook Church, 412 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. There will be a family style meal to follow so feel free to bring a dish to pass. You may want to bring your own lawn chairs.

If youd like to make a donation you can view our fundraiser page on Ashley Stolls Facebook. We thank you all for your huge outpouring of love, warmth, and prayer. Its helping us through this very difficult time of loss.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.







