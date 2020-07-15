Angela Geissler

Angela K. Geissler, 49, of Eau Claire passed away in peace on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Meriter in Madison, WI.
She was born on November 30, 1970 in Eau Claire to Wayne and Donna (Olson) Geissler. She attended North High School, graduating in 1988.
Angela was devoted to raising her daughters, Kalysta and Jessica. She worked at United Health in the insurance claims department. Angela enjoyed arts/crafts, scrapbooking, shopping, cooking and spending time with her family.
Angela is survived by her daughter, Kalysta Griffin; grandmother, Geraldine Olson; brother, Ricky Geissler; significant other, Keith Griffin; four-legged grand-dog, Saffron; nieces and nephews, Nicole (Rayn) Balts, Andrew (Rachel Leader) Geissler, Alexander Geissler and Anna Geissler; uncle, Dennis Roberts; aunts, Yvonne "Bonnie" (Barry) Talmage and Kay Cool; and cousin, Philip Geissler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Donna Geissler; daughter, Jessica Sharlow; aunt, Diane Roberts; grandfather, Helmer Olson; and uncles, Jerome and Doran Geissler and Wayne Cool.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com
