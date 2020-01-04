Home

For more information about
Angeline Brantner
Angeline Brantner Obituary
Angeline T. (Angie) Brantner, 81, of Plymouth, MN formerly of Eau Galle, WI, peacefully passed on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN, with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Laverne; parents, son-in-law; Wade Erickson, six brothers and three sisters.
Angie is survived by her five children; Patty (Tom) Ely, Dennis, Bonnie (Wayne) Kuehne, Cheryl (Rusty) Rothfus and Brian, six grandchildren; Sarah (Dave), Joshua, McKenzie, Nathan, Mathew (Mary), Amanda, one great grandson; Colton, one brother; Al Bates and one sister: Virginia Schuh; many other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will 11:00am Monday, Jan. 6 at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, 155 County Rd 6, Medina, MN with visitation one hour prior to Mass AT CHURCH. Interment will be 10:30am Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the St. Henry Catholic Cemetery, Eau Galle, WI.
gearty-delmore.com 763-553-1411
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
