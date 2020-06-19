Anita Knudtson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Mae Knudtson passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:30 am at Grace Edgewood assisted living in Altoona, Wisconsin.
She was born on September 13th, 1937, to Albert (Shorty) and Esther Koenig in Mondovi, Wisconsin at home with a midwife. She married Orlyn J Rud and later Albert Knudtson. She was a stay at home mom for much of her life, loving and raising her eight children. Later she worked at Huntzinger Farms and then retired. 
She is survived by her six children, Valerie George (Gary) of Rockford, IL, Joni Haller of Holcombe, WI, Pam Liedel (Mark) of Altoona, WI, Scott Rud (Sharron) of Colorado, Christopher Knudtson of Eau Claire, WI, and Craig Knudtson of Eau Claire, WI; daughter-in-law, Brenda Rud of Chippewa Falls, WI. Anita had 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters.
Anita was preceded in death by her first husband, Orlyn Rud; and then second husband, Albert Knudtson; two sons, Steven Rud and Cory Rud; and her parents, Albert and Esther Koenig.
Visitation and celebration with family and friends of her homegoing will be held on June 23, 2020, at 10:00 am with a 11:00 am service at Smith Funeral Chapel, in Eau Claire, WI. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved