Anita Knudtson

Anita Mae Knudtson passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:30 am at Grace Edgewood assisted living in Altoona, Wisconsin.
She was born on September 13th, 1937, to Albert (Shorty) and Esther Koenig in Mondovi, Wisconsin at home with a midwife. She married Orlyn J Rud and later Albert Knudtson. She was a stay at home mom for much of her life, loving and raising her eight children. Later she worked at Huntzinger Farms and then retired.
She is survived by her six children, Valerie George (Gary) of Rockford, IL, Joni Haller of Holcombe, WI, Pam Liedel (Mark) of Altoona, WI, Scott Rud (Sharron) of Colorado, Christopher Knudtson of Eau Claire, WI, and Craig Knudtson of Eau Claire, WI; daughter-in-law, Brenda Rud of Chippewa Falls, WI. Anita had 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters.
Anita was preceded in death by her first husband, Orlyn Rud; and then second husband, Albert Knudtson; two sons, Steven Rud and Cory Rud; and her parents, Albert and Esther Koenig.
Visitation and celebration with family and friends of her homegoing will be held on June 23, 2020, at 10:00 am with a 11:00 am service at Smith Funeral Chapel, in Eau Claire, WI. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.