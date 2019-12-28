|
Ann Louise Ashbaugh, 90, passed away on December 13, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital.
Ann was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to John and Esther (Montgomery) Ashbaugh, Sr. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1947 and received her nursing degree from Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire. She subsequently earned her Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist degree. She worked in Chicago in the late 1950's and then served in the US Air Force in Rapid City, South Dakota. She began working for Anesthesiology Group Associates upon arriving in Baton Rouge in 1972. Ann was a compassionate and caring medical professional and loved her work. Ann relished a good game of golf and was very competitive. She also loved animals and began raising dachshunds while living in Springfield, Illinois in the 1960's. What started as a hobby developed into a lifelong passion and she was surrounded by her dogs for the rest of her life. Ann was big Chicago Cubs fan and also enjoyed watching Notre Dame, LSU, and Green Bay Packers football.
She was preceded in death by her dear and special friend, Ann E. Moffit, her parents, her sister Mary Lane Dean and her brother John H. Ashbaugh, Jr.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Michael Ashbaugh, Robert Ashbaugh, Mary Hanafin, Kitty Seyffer, Ellen Harris, Mary Louise Dean, Ellen Dean, and Robert A. Dean, III as well as great nieces and nephews: Abagael, Daniel, Jonathan, Kate, Krisan, Layla, Nick, Rachel, and Vanessa. She is also survived by her dear friends and neighbors Sam and Jackie Higdon, Dr. Richard Carter, and Dr. Joseph and Julie Cefalu.
The family would like to thank Sam and Jackie as well as Cindy Booth and Barbara Hannemann for their constant care and love for their aunt.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to pay their respects on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave, Eau Claire. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Tom Kreig officiating. Her final resting place will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI, with military honors conducted by Post 305.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019