Ann Bloedorn passed way in the early hours of June 20, 2020 after a battle with aggressive cancer. She went peacefully surrounded by her children.

Ann was a beautiful soul who loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved gardening and cooking. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Ann was born to Vae and Ellen Atchison on June 26, 1950 and raised in rural Mondovi. Ann was survived by her loving husband, Robert Bloedorn, of Hartford; her children, Chad Atchison, of Eau Claire, Hope Atchison (Steve), of Eau Claire, Trisha Atchison, of Hartford; her 4 grandchildren, Saben, Madison, Ivy and Ila; her siblings, Dale (Velma) Atchison, Carol Brantner, Cindra (John) Van Bakel, Doug (Jackie) Atchison, Jerry Atchison, Sandy (Mark) Becker, Michael (Jim) Atchison Bolin, Jim Atchison, and Scott Atchison; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vae Atchison; her mother, Ellen (Pederson) Atchison; and sisters, Barbara and Sue.

Ann requested that no services be held after she was cremated.

