Annabelle Doege

Annabelle Bernice Doege, 85, of Eau Claire, WI passed away at home on Monday, July 5, 2020.

She was born on August 31, 1934, in Eau Claire, WI to Alfred and Evelyn Olson. She was a 1952 graduate of Eau Claire High School. On December 29, 1951, Annabelle married Clifford Doege at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire before he left for the Army during the Korean Conflict. In her lifetime as a wife and mother, she worked in the office at Presto Industries, Fanny Farmer Candy Shoppe and at the Co-op Shopping Center, until it closed. Annabelle was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.

Annabelle is survived by her four children, Deborah Amidon of Eau Claire, Wendy (Brent) Jaenke of Eau Claire, Lisa (John) Steinbicer of Milton, and Brian (Valerie) of Prescott. Grandchildren-Jared & Joel Amidon, Mackenzie Berg & Morgan Vance, Derek Shadick & Britta Mork, Christopher & Jason Doege and Chad & Cari Jaenke. Great-Grandchildren-Madysen & Caden Amidon; Noah, Annabelle & Jackson Amidon; Kennadie & Jackson Berg; Brystol & Brecken Retzloff; Makenna, Landon & Piper Vance; Liam Mork; Alex, Cooper & Harrison Jaenke; and sister-in-law, Marceline Adrian of Tampa, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cliff; brother, Richard; sisters, Mary Huber, Sharron Asmussen and Shirley Hermann.

The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice Services for their wonderful care during Annabelle's final days.

Due to the recent Covid restrictions, a graveside service will be held at 1 PM, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire with Jody Hagedorn officiating.

In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be given to any animal shelter or humane society of the donor's choice.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.







