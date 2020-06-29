Annetta Pettis

Annetta Elizabeth (Stark) Pettis, 81, of Augusta, WI passed away June 20, 2020 in Aurora, CO after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Ann was born April 15, 1939 in Cherry Valley, AR to Ottie and Alda (Clampit) Stark. Ann married Darrel Pettis in his home at Augusta on January 31, 1992. They drove semi together for many years before retiring to care for a granddaughter.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Doyle, Carlos, Daryl and sisters Rowena, Margaret, and Phyllis, a daughter Andra Garretti and a brother in law John Parish, and sister in law Eileen Stark.

She is survived by her husband Darrel, daughters Mondra McDonald of Aurora, CO, and Teresa Pyatte of Banner Elk, N.C., and a very special granddaughter Amanda Pettis of Augusta along with 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many friends and relatives.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no services or celebrations.

Kramer Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Denver, CO, is handling arrangements.







