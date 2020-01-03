|
|
Annette K. Anderson, 61, of Fall Creek, WI, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1958, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Ted and Myra (Rider) Anderson. Annette was raised in Eau Claire by Myron and Bessie Garnett. In 1976 she graduated from Eau Claire North High School and worked in various office & manufacturing positions. She finished her working career as a home health aide in St. Croix County, WI.
She is survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (next to Charter Spectrum). Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the Celebration of Life Center. Burial will be held later.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020