PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
Antoinette Gumbert

Antoinette Gumbert Obituary
Antoinette M. "Toni" Gumbert, 97, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Our House Senior Living while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
She was born March 16, 1922 in Bloomer to Charles and Mary (Wagner) Newton.
On October 2, 1948 she married Leslie "Red" Gumbert in Waukon, IA.
Toni is survived by her sons, Charles (Janet) of Roberts, WI, Larry (Elaine) of New Richmond, WI, Daniel of Elk Mound, WI, and James (Maria) of the town of Hallie, WI; step-son, Robert (Lola) Smith of Olympia, WA; step-daughter-in-law, Geri Smith of Olympia, WA; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Red; step-son, Leslie "Skip" Smith; sisters, Evelyn Deladurantey and Helen Bailley; and brothers, Percy, Earl, Gerald and Wallace Newton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 3 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Karl Schearer officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Our House Senior Living, St. Croix Hospice and all of Toni's friends from the Chippewa Falls Senior Center.
Memorials are preferred to the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, 1000 E Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
