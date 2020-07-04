Antoinette Oftedahl

Antoinette "Toy" Oftedahl, 97, passed away on June 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reidar Oftedahl, and grandson, Reidar Nicholas Oftedahl. Toy is survived by her son, Gary Oftedahl (Mary), and daughter, Marcia Oftedahl (Doug Spragg). She is also survived by a granddaughter, Laura Lombardo (Dominic), and a great-granddaughter, Kaleena Lombardo.

Toy was born in Des Moines, Iowa on September 3, 1922. She graduated from Lincoln Hill High School in Osseo, Wisconsin. Toy was active in the Osseo PTA, American Legion Auxiliary, The Order of the Eastern Star and Lutheran church circles. She also enjoyed sewing/craft groups and various bridge clubs. Toy even found time to play some golf with her husband, son and daughter!

Toy served as the Medical Record Librarian when the Osseo Hospital and Nursing Home opened in the 1960s. She became active in the Wisconsin State Medical Record Librarian Association as well as the State Nursing Home Association. She served as secretary to the Board of Directors of the Osseo Hospital and eventually became the Assistant Osseo Nursing Home director.

Toy wintered often with daughter Marcia and eventually moved to Sugar Land, Texas in December 2015. Being closer to her son and daughter brought her great joy. Toy's last several years have been spent at The Colonial Oaks Assisted Living Facility, Sugar Land, Texas.

There will be a private burial service in Osseo, Wisconsin. Later, at a more appropriate time, there will be a celebration of Toy's wonderful life. Memorials can be made to The Osseo Area Nursing Home or the Osseo Lutheran Church.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St. in Osseo is serving the family, (715) 597-3711.

