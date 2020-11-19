Ardella M. Sessions, 73, of Chetek, passed away November 15, 2020, at Mayo Clinic - Saint Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN, following a courageous battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease; a disease that is very invasive and has no cure.
She was born July 13, 1947, to Joe and Elaine Rud in Mondovi, WI. Ardella married Donald Sessions on February 6, 1967, in Rantoul, IL. They had many great Airforce friends in Illinois. Ardella and Don had many good years together. Their son Jeff served in the Airforce for 30+ years - so they had one week, once per year, to travel to various destinations to see him. If Ardella could have completed her bucket list, she would have gone back to Honolulu.
Ardella & Don spent many years fishing and snowmobiling with friends. She even went deer hunting a couple of years - ask Judy. They had fun as did we all.
Ardella is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald; son, Jeff (Jan) Rud of North Pole, AK; Rachel (Mike) Odegard of Mondovi, WI, and Jennifer Gaspard of Waconia, MN; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Ashley)Rud, Mark Rud, Gregory (Audrey) Rud, William (Dayna) Odegard, Tyler (Melissa) Odegard, Grace (Donovan) Peterson, Lucas Odegard, and Olivia & Cole Gaspard; one precious great-granddaughter, Mila Odegard, and one on the way; sister, Cecelia (George) Nichols; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends, Sue and Sally.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ole Rud, whom she loved dearly; her parents; uncle, Bud Roetter; and her in-laws, Philip and Grace Sessions.
A private graveside service for family will be held November 30th at 2 p.m. at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Don was able to spend two days with Ardella prior to her passing in Rochester and hold her hand, for which he will be forever grateful.
