Arlene Frank
Arlene M. Frank, 87, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Rochester, MN.
Arlene was born on October 31, 1932 to Ivan and Selma (Helland) Johnson in Eau Claire, WI. Arlene was united in marriage to Marvin Frank for 45 years. While raising her own children, Arlene and her husband raised 52 foster children. After her husband passed away, she worked as a hostess at McDonald's for 10 years. Arlene loved quilting and crocheting with her friend, Bonnie Anderson. She enjoyed having great phone conversations daily with her friend, Bev. Arlene also enjoyed her latest vacation to the Grand Ole Opry and Graceland with Cindy and Chris.
Arlene is survived by her children, Jerry (Arlene) Frank, Cheryl Watson, and Cindy (Chris) Sturz; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Don (Diane) Johnson and Laverne (Fran) Johnson; sister, Joyce (Stan) Davidson and Carol (Tom) Strassman; and many nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Frank; daughter, Tammy Van Vuren; grandson, Matthew Watson; great-great grandson, Carter Kosmosky; son-in-law, Tom Watson; 4 brothers; and 1 sister.
A memorial service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Concordia Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.  Burial will follow the service at Rest Haven Cemetery.  Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
