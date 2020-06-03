Arlene Mae Gerber

Age 93, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Care Partners in Rice Lake, WI.

She was born on March 15, 1927 in Eau Claire, WI to John and Elma (Hart) Belden. After graduating from Eau Claire High School, she was married to John Gerber Sr. on June 15, 1947. She worked many years at American National (now Wells Fargo) Bank. She had many interests including golf, sewing, knitting and ceramics.

She is survived by 4 children, John Jr. (Nancy) Gerber of Cameron, WI, Michael (Marcela) Gerber of Dallas, TX, Deborah Anderson of Bend, OR and Shannon (Tim) Grossklaus of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Diane (Charles) Tietz of Eau Claire, WI; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband (2004), a brother and a great grandchild.

Family services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.







