Arlene Melville, age 86 of Chippewa Falls, Town of Lafayette, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Arlene was the daughter of Herman and Amanda (Hass) Erdman. She was born in Augusta, WI on September 27, 1934 and grew up on a farm outside of Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School.
Only July 16, 1954, she married Ronald E. Melville. They were married for 51 years until Ronald passed away in 2006. She worked as a telephone operator in Eau Claire for many years, which she enjoyed. Arlene traveled with her husband Ronald to many places for a number of years, including snow birding in Florida at the home they owned there.
After Ronald's death, Arlene lived the remainder of her life in the home he built in Chippewa Falls, enjoying television programs, playing with her cats and just being a home body.
She is survived by her son William "Bill" Roy Melville of Chippewa Falls; daughter Cindy Ann (Randy) Thrasher of Tacoma, WA and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents Herman and Amanda; husband Ronald; and a brother Maylin Erdman.
Arlene lived a long life and will be missed by family and friends alike.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave, Chippewa Falls with Pastor Dan Wonderly officiating. Burial will take place at the Bateman Cemetery. Due to COVID 19, all recommended restrictions will be in place. Please have your mask on and practice social distancing.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
