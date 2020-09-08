Arlene Lucille Vance, 94, of Altoona died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home in Altoona.
She was born on July 27, 1926 in Eau Claire, to Sigurd and Tena Wold.
On Wednesday, May 16, 1945, Arlene married her high school sweetheart Pete Vance at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They made their home in Altoona where they raised their four children. Arlene and Pete shared the same birthday of 7-27-1926 and celebrated 50, 60, and 70- year anniversaries together.
Arlene was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona. Arlene and Pete traveled for over 20 years in their retirement to Texas and Arizona where they enjoyed the company of their snowbird friends. Arlene loved to play 500, Yahtzee and 4,5,6 with anyone who would sit around the table to play. Arlene enjoyed all the good times with her neighborhood "Birthday Club Ladies" that met monthly for over 60 years. In 2012 Arlene and Pete moved to Eastridge Estates in Altoona where they found a retirement community that they loved and new friendships were made.
She will be dearly missed by her children: Diane (Dean) Christensen, Steve (Alice) Vance, Jennie (Don) Childs and Bill (Victoria Long) Vance. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Sarah Christensen (Chris Sheets), Ryan (Amanda) Christensen, Michael Christensen, Rachel Hammond, Lindsey (Alex Slimak) Childs, Ashley (Paul) Silber, Javier Vance, Arlene Vance, Marie Shy and Eddie (Amy) Green; twelve great- grandchildren, niece Kristine (Jim) Wong and her brother-in-law Don (Norma) Vance. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete in 2018, brother Melvin, sisters Mabel and Sally.
A special thank you to Lori and her staff at Eastridge Estates and special friends Ella, Babe and Elaine whom all are neighbors within Eastridge, Arlene treasured these friendships and her family thanks you for always "checking in" and the sweet treats you shared.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery located on Omaha Street and Holm Ave in Eau Claire on Thursday September 10 at 1pm. Pastor Tim Stein of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Altoona officiating. Special music by Lynn McFadyen. The service will be live streamed on the Stokes, Prock and Mundt/ Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page for those unable to attend.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin- Altoona is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com