Arnold Smith

Arnold L. "Smitty" Smith, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Smitty was born on July 18, 1936 in Thorp, WI to Lawrence and Sophie (Wojydla) Smith. He graduated from Thorp High School in 1954. He went to work for Lip's Construction Co. installing telephone wire in 1955 and continued until April 7, 1964. He worked at Holiday Shell Station for Daryl Dehnke for several years, Northland Homes, Road Track & Trail for many years and most recently worked at Royal Construction, where he retired in 2003. Smitty married Evonne "Vonnie" Hanson in 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Neillsville. Of this union three sons were born, Brent in 1961, Craig in 1964, and Darin in 1969.
He was a great fixer-upper and helped everyone who needed any help. He enjoyed working and was always busy. In the last couple of years, he could no longer do things he enjoyed and this drove him crazy. He totally enjoyed his lake home on Lake Eau Claire, where he could really relax and drink his Pabst Blue Ribbon. He loved John Deere Tractors.
Smitty is survived by his wife, Evonne; sons, Brent (Kathy), Craig, Darin; grandson, Brenden (Xee), two sisters, Loretta Biederstedt of North Dakota, Marge (Chet) Siudak of Florida; two sisters in law, Sandi Matsch of Ellsworth, Jan Opelt of Neillsville; and many nieces, nephews and many many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Sophie Smith; sister, Maryanne Rokusek; and brothers in law, Jim Rokusek and Russel Biederstedt.
Funeral service will take place at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and face masks are highly encouraged. Private family burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, at a later time.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
