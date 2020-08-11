Arthur Eliason

Arthur "Art" Eliason, 68, of Bloomer, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Humbird, WI, surrounded by his family.
Arthur was born September 7, 1951 in Chippewa Falls to Beryl (Hagen) and Arnold Eliason. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High in 1970.
At 17, he started working at the Standard Mobil Station after school. At 18, he started bartending at Culvers on Spring St. in Chippewa Falls. After that, he started his own sheet rocking and carpentry business until being diagnosed with cancer in 1995 that ended his career at the age of 44.
If you knew Art, you knew he always had a trick up his sleeve. He loved his little gidgits and gadgets, watching and feeding the birds, playing cards, working on old cars, chopping wood, making outdoor furniture, and making his homemade wine and apple pie. He also loved sitting by the fire with friends and family, telling jokes, listening and singing to the oldies, playing the harmonica and loved spending time with his grandchildren. One of his favorite things to ask people was, "What do you think about when you don't know nothing?" He got a kick out of that.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Susan (Smith) Eliason of Bloomer; sons, Jason (Bobbi Jo) Eliason of Humbird, Corey (Sherri Martinek) Eliason of Chippewa Falls, Arthur Jr. Paulin of Eau Claire; his siblings, Sharon Eliason of Spokane, WA, Geraldine (Jim) Hall of Bartlesville, OK, Ronald (Cindy) Eliason of Chippewa Falls, Bernadine (George) Little of Bartlesville, OK and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was also like a father to many, especially Jose De La Cruz, Bobby and Jimmy Beyrer, and Kenny Smestuen.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Arnold Eliason; his parents; his grandparents, Jenny (Taft) Hagen and Joseph Hagen, Alma (Olson) Eliason and Adolph Eliason; and other aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, August 15 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie followed by a celebration of Art's life at the Flag Hill pavilion at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and appreciated.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
