Audrey Collins

Audrey Ann Collins, 79, of Strum, WI passed away unexpectedly on September 22nd, 2020, at her home.
She was born on July 13, 1941 in Eau Claire, WI. She lived in Strum, WI for over 20 years. She was retired from Hutchinson Technology, and previously worked at Pope and Talbot, Midelfort Clinic, and Presto.
Audrey was a veteran of the USAF. She was based at Lackland Air Force Base in Bexar County, Texas. There she met her husband of 53 years, Ray Collins, who passed away in 2014.
She is survived by her sons: Lanny (Kim) Collins, of Pittsville and John Collins of Strum; daughter: Lori (Jerry) Wekkin of Durand; six grandchildren: Morgan, Haley, Reid, Bailey, Sydney, and Kennedy; brother: David (Mary Ellen) Miller of Vacaville, CA; sisters-in-law: Evelyn Miller of Summerfield, FL, Pattie Reid of Carpenteria, CA, Hope Esteb, Carpenteria, CA; brother-in-law: David Knudtson of Osseo; along with other family and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband: Ray Collins; parents: Gerald and Geraldine Miller; brother: John Miller; and sister: Mary Knudtson.
In lieu of flowers the family will be accepting contributions to the Strum First Responders. Any checks may be made out to Strum/ Unity First Responders.
A visitation will be held from 3pm to 6pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona on Friday, October 2, 2020 with a memorial service at 6pm. Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing will be appreciated.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
