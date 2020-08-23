Audrey Erickson

Audrey Marie Erickson, 93, Menomonie, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Menomonie.
She was born at home on July 18, 1927, the daughter of Leon C. and Minnie Marie (Sorenson) Erickson. In 1931, Leon and Minnie purchased 90 acres of farmland 3 miles outside of Menomonie from the Ford family and they lived in the original one-room cabin there during the height of the Great Depression.
Audrey lived on the farm with her parents for the rest of her life except for a year or two when away at her first teaching assignment. That farm was very important to her and her favorite place to be. She loved to hear the wind blowing through the white pine trees outside her bedroom window and listen to all the birds sing.
Audrey graduated from Menomonie High School in 1944 at age 17, then attended Dunn County Normal Teacher's College. Audrey continued her education, first, at the Wisconsin State College-Eau Claire, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education (Kindergarten-Primary Grades) in 1955. In 1967 Audrey earned her Master of Science in Education degree from Wisconsin State University- Eau Claire.
Her first teaching position was at Nippersink One-room School, rural Elmwood, where she taught children in grades 1-8. Shortly after, Audrey obtained a teaching position with the Menomonie School District. She spent the rest of her teaching career there and was assigned her first teaching position at Coddington Elementary School and finished her career at River Heights Elementary School.
Audrey taught 1st or 2nd grades and sometimes split grade classes. She inspired her nephew, Jeff, to pursue a master's degree in Education for the Deaf & Hearing Impaired, and her niece, Debbie, to pursue a career in education as a High School Counselor. Audrey loved teaching and her family and totally dedicated herself to both. Even years after Audrey retired, parents still frequently told her brother, Carl, how much their children loved having Miss Erickson and how happy they were with how she taught their children.
Audrey taught over 35 years until retiring early in 1979 to take care of her mother, who had dementia. Leon helped as much as he could until he developed cancer. Leon died in December 1980 and Minnie in November 1981.
After her parents passed away, Audrey became a Certified Nursing Assistant and spent several years as a C.N.A. at the American Lutheran Home, Menomonie, until retiring permanently. After retiring, she enjoyed reading, gardening, listening to Wisconsin Public Radio and doing genealogical research so she could learn more family history. After much research, she was thrilled to locate her father's extended family in Sweden. A highlight was when the Swedish relatives came to visit Audrey and other family members.
Audrey was a lifelong member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Her faith was extremely important to her and she strongly supported her church, as did her parents.
She was also a dedicated volunteer at The Dunn County Historical Society, The American Lutheran Home, Bread For The World, and Stepping Stones Food Pantry. Audrey would quietly and efficiently do whatever was needed in her volunteer work. She especially enjoyed her work for the Dunn County Historical Society and also served on their Board of Directors. Many old farm items from her family farm were donated to the Historical Society in her parents' memory. Audrey was shocked when she was named "Dunn County Historical Society 1999 Volunteer of the Year."
Her passion for reading and learning have been passed down through the family. You could always have an interesting conversation with her about anything. She enjoyed talking about current events, Menomonie history, and always the newest information folks had about beloved family and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Minnie, infant sister, Idell, grandparents, brother Carl, sister-in law-Dolores, brother Lyle, Lyle and Bernice's infant twin sons Dwight and Dwayne, as well numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her five nieces and nephews: Jeff Erickson, Menomonie, Dale (Pastor Mary) Menomonie, Debbie (Jonathan) Stone, Chippewa Falls, Cindy (Erickson) Hamm (Kevin), Scandinavia, WI, and Julie(Erickson) Wirl (Jerry), Oshkosh, WI, sister-in-law Bernice Erickson, Appleton, WI, 9 great-nieces and great-nephews: Corinna (Will) Neeb, Wendy (John) Vanatta, Christopher (Jamie) Wirl, Darcy (Jon) Syverson, Kelly (Jon) Miltimore, Deanna (Ryan) Rand, Mathew Wirl, Daniel (Jenny) Wirl, and Kimberly (Brent) Gesler, 11 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the pandemic, there will be private family graveside services only at Christ Lutheran/Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie, with burial immediately following, on August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Sarah Miller, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, will be officiating. For safety of all, please wear a mask.
And because of these circumstances, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, The Dunn County Historical Society or the Stepping Stones of Dunn County Food Pantry, all of Menomonie, or Wisconsin Public Radio. All of these were near and dear to Audrey's big heart.
Audrey's service will also be live-streamed and archived on the Olson Funeral Home Facebook page.
