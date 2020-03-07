|
Austin Taylor Anderson, 23, of Durand died tragically in a car accident on March 4, 2020.
He was born on December 17, 1996 to parents Dana and Bruce Anderson.
Those who knew Austin have lost a shining light in their lives.
He was a shoulder to cry on, a lending hand, and a blessing to everyone who knew him.
Austin enjoyed simple things in life: cars, music, and spending time with friends and family.
He was survived by his parents, Bruce and Dana Anderson; his son, Oliver; siblings, Ryan, Kayla, Blaze, Tonia, Samantha, Donovan, and Rick; grandparents, Brad and Mary Sie and Dee Anderson; great-grandma, Doris Sie; Tony Covert; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; girlfriend, Courtney; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, DuWayne Anderson and Arnold Sie; and some close friends.
There will be a celebration of life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire. Visitation is from 3:00-6:00 pm with a service to follow at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support Austin's son, Oliver for his future. A GoFundMe page and an account has also been set up for Oliver.
"A life that touches others goes on forever."
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020