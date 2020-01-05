|
|
Barbara (Johnson) Bergren, age 81 of Sartell, MN (formerly of Altoona and Fall Creek, WI) passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at Edgewood Memory Care in Sartell.
Barb was born on November 18, 1938, in Cresco, IA to Norton and Jean Johnson. She married Peter Bergren on September 26, 1959 at the Harmony Methodist Church in Harmony, MN.
After riding her horse and neighborhood buggy to a country one-room schoolhouse in her early years, Barb graduated from Harmony High School in 1956. She and Pete lived in the twin cities where Barb was an office manager and mother before moving to their beloved hobby farm in Fall Creek. Barb became an LPN and worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for her entire career.
Barb grew up in a farming and horse family and country life ran through her veins. She spent countless hours on horses, even riding across Missouri with her parents. Horses were part of life on their Fall Creek hobby farm and she passed on that passion to her daughter and son. In addition, wagon and horseback rides were annual events at her parents' hobby farm in MN/Iowa.
Barb and Pete enjoyed participating in the snowmobile club, canoeing down the Upper Iowa River, dancing, traveling, and camping. They also loved following the Fall Creek Crickets sports teams with friends and attending grandsons' events. Barb had an amazingly fun and easygoing spirit and loved laughing, spending time with family and friends, and sipping on cups of coffee in her kitchen with whomever walked in the door.
After retirement, Barb and Pete started the Grandpa and Grandma Mentorship Program at Fall Creek Elementary School where they enjoyed tutoring children. In addition, Barb became a master gardener, creating beautiful gardens around the farmhouse and volunteering for projects in the community. To further her learning, she and Pete traveled to the master gardener national conference in Canada.
Barb was a member of the St. James Trinity Lutheran Church for 41 years. She sang in the choir, participated with the Women of the ELCA, and beautified the grounds with plantings.
Surviving Barbara is her son Dirk (Ann) Bergren of Deer Park, WI: daughter Beth (Tim) Mann of Sartell, MN; grandsons Ryan Bergren of Humboldt Park, IL, Sean Mann of Schaumburg, IL, and Kjell Mann of Virginia, MN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter; parents Norton and Jean Johnson; father and mother-in-law Donald and Gladys Bergren; and sisters-in-law JoAnn and Greta and their spouses.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 11 at 1:00 at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, WI. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 with lunch following the service.
Barbara's family is very grateful for the attentive and loving care that she received by St. Croix Hospice, Edgewood Memory Care, and Dove South staff.
In remembrance of Barbara, those who wish may contribute to Chippewa Valley Street Ministries.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020