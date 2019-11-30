Home

Barbara Clark

Barbara Clark Obituary
Clark, Barbara Kay, age 69 of Maple Grove, went to her savior, November 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Orlin and Irene Johnson. Survived by beloved and loving husband, Jerry Michael Clark; son, Alan (Sara Larson); daughter, Laura (David) Asiamah; sisters, Sue Johnson, Connie (Darrell) Steinke and Cathy (Kevin) Parks. Memorial service 2 PM Saturday December 7, 2019 at the KOZLAK-RADULOVICH MAPLE GROVE CHAPEL (13745 Reimer Dr., Maple Grove) with visitation one hour prior.

Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
