Barbara Cox

Barbara Mae Cox (nee Sie, Claflin) age 85 passed peacefully on July 18, 2020 at Care Partners Memory Care facility in Eau Claire, WI .
Barbara was born on February 28, 1935 in Mondovi, Wi. She married Bernard Sie in 1952 and from this union was blessed with 6 children.  In 1972 she was divorced and married Roy Cox in 1996 until his passing in 2004.
Barbara's life was focused on her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with all of them.
Barbara is survived by her children: Brenda Frees, Bonita Westlie, Beverly (Al) Swanson, Bruce (Julie) Sie, Brian (Lisa) Sie, Blake (Rick) Sie.  Barbara had 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
Barbara is proceeded in death by her spouse Roy Cox her parents Dick and Mary Claflin, siblings Dennis Claflin, Roger Claflin, Dean Claflin, Faye Erickson, Marlene Zimbauer and son-in-law Ronald Westlie.
Private graveside services will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Mondovi, WI.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
312 S Stone St
Augusta, WI 54722
(715) 286-2222
