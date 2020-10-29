Barbara Rose (Schwartz) Dunham, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home in rural Osseo, WI. She was born in Chippewa Falls, WI, on February 18, 1940, to Walter and Rose Schwartz (Hauptmann). She grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from McDonell High School in 1958. She married Russell Dunham in July, 1961. They milked registered holsteins on their farm in Allen, WI, until their divorce in 1982. They had six children together.

Barb was a very hard worker. On their dairy farm, Barb was in charge of the milking. When they started milking three times a day, she always did the overnight milking until she started working the graveyard shift at the Foster Standard Restaurant. She did what she could, so her sons could participate in high school activities. Barb was a member of the Foster Homemakers Club and even served as president.

After leaving the dairy farm, she worked for Allen Agriculture in Independence for a few years. When that closed, she had a few other jobs before her employment with Geertson Seed Farms. While working for Geertsons, she traveled all over Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa to deliver alfalfa seed to farmers. She also managed Geertson's warehouse in Pigeon Falls, WI. She absolutely LOVED her job and met so many amazing people in the many years she worked for Geertsons. She was a longtime member of the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed playing cards with her friends, attending her grandchildren's school activities, and reading.

Barb is survived by her three sons, Larry (Lori) Dunham of Unity, WI, Daniel Dunham of Denver, CO, and Theodore (Anny) Dunham of Jones, OK; daughter, Jennifer (Tony) Brixen of Osseo, WI; brother, Thomas (Joan) Schwartz of Chippewa Falls, WI; grandchildren, Kaleb (Marisa) Dunham, Allison (Brady) Laufenberg, Amanda (Josh) Zimmerman, Karalee (Nick Zimmerman) Dunham, Qortnee Dunham, Qwinton Dunham, Kodee (Bekky) Dunham, TJ (Julie) Dunham, Elizabeth Dunham, Althea Dunham, Dominixx Dunham, Makayla (Andrew) Blattner, and Hunter Brixen; great-grandchildren, Tinley, Harlow, and Baby (due Feb., 2021) Dunham; Kylie, Tripp, and Nora Laufenberg; Taylor, Addalyn, and Harper Zimmerman; Monte Zimmerman; Karsyn and Baby (due Nov. 2020) Dunham; Baby (due Feb., 2021) Blattner; and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karalee (Sept. 1963); her son, Robert (Aug. 1967); great-grandson, Trey Zimmerman; sister, Mary Berchtold; brother-in-law, Roger Berchtold; parents, Walter and Rose Schwartz.

Due to the current COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in the town of Clear Creek.

Schiefelbein Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements.







