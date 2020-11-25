Barbara Ihlenfeldt of Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Punta Gorda, Florida, left on her final sail on November 24, 2020 after a long and courageous struggle with Lewy Body dementia.
Barbara was born on April 8, 1946 in Kewaunee, Wisconsin to Clarence and Dorothy (Doperalski) Tischler. She married her spouse of 53 years, Bill Ihlenfeldt, on August 12, 1967 in Kewaunee, Wisconsin. They have two daughters, Heidi (Mark) Schildt of Beloit, Wisconsin and Holly Williams of Delano, Minnesota. They also have four grandchildren, Megan and Tyler Schildt of Beloit and Hogan and Hannah Williams of Delano, Minnesota.
Barbara graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1964 and went on to pursue her love of the health occupations starting with a degree in radiologic technology from Bellin Hospital in Green Bay Wisconsin. Later, she went on to obtain her registered nursing degree at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, Wisconsin. She spent her entire career working in the health occupations first as a radiologic technician in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin, followed by over 30 years as a registered nurse in dialysis in Appleton, Neenah, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She retired from nursing at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Barbara loved her family dearly as well as friends, entertaining, and giving of herself to her community. She was a member of the Genevieve Paulson Circle of The King's Daughters in Appleton, Wisconsin, Chapter DU of PEO in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Junior League of Eau Claire serving as their 1998-1999 President. She worked on and chaired the Mayo Clinic Christmas fund raiser for many years.
Barbara loved sailing having spent many hours on their sailboat with her family on Lake Winnebago, Lake Michigan, Lake Pepin and the Gulf of Mexico around Florida.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dorothy Tischler and her brother and sister-in-law Jim and Dulcene Tischler all of Kewaunee, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, a nephew and a niece.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral is being planned through Trinity Lutheran Church at Hulke Funeral Home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be given to the Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry or Feed My People which were Barbara's favorites, her special concern being children.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
Barbara, may your winds be fair and your seas calm on this final journey.
