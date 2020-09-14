1/1
Barbara Kolve
Barbara Ellen Kolve, Age 76, passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Harold Anderson and Winifred (Billet) Anderson, and was the youngest of three sisters. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1962, and was married in 1965.
Barbara was survived by her loving husband Larry Kolve; son Bradley Kolve; granddaughters Samantha Kolve and Alexis Kolve; and great-granddaughter Za'Mylah Milton.
Barbara loved traveling around the country with her husband, going for ATV and motorcycle rides, and most of all, spending time with her family. Barbara was a wonderful and caring woman, and she will be greatly missed by many.
Private graveside services will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
