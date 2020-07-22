Barbara J. Martin (nee Bayuk), age 102, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home - where she longed to be.

She was born on February 24, 1918 in the town of Draper, WI, but also lived many years in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. She was married for 46 years to Donald P. Martin. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Sandra (Robert) Heritsch, Rosemary (Greg) Barker, Janice (Dave Campos) Martin, Marjorie (Jay) Sivertsen, and Tracy (Bud) Davis and 4 sons, James (Gail) Martin, Peter (Lisa) Martin, Sidney (Patricia) Martin, and Frederick (Charlene) Martin. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Grandma Sweetie will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren and all her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Martin, sisters, Joanie, Mildred and Ann, brothers, Robert, Joe and John.

After raising her family, Barbara returned to UWEC and graduated at the age of 53. She also became the oldest living alumni of UWEC. She devoted her life to her children and their families. She was an avid reader of the Wall Street Journal until her death, and loved to read Russian literature. She enjoyed gardening, walking, and rock collecting. Barbara blessed us all with a long and fruitful life.

A Catholic graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Winter, Wisconsin. Father Bala from St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek will officiate.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek and will be posted when the date and time have been elected. A sincere thank you to all of the 4th floor staff at Mayo Luther Campus for their compassionate care of our mother. The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.







