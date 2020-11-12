Barbara J. Torgrimson, age 75 of Chipppewa Falls passed away with family by her side on November 9, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire due to several medical conditions.

Barbara was born on May 30, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN. On August 28, 1965, she married Raymond Torgrimson. Together they raised one son, Timothy Torgrimson.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 55 years and her son Timothy. She is also survived by her sister Gigi and Pat Wells from Lake Hallie. Her brother Jon and Sharon Nybakke from Windsor Wisconsin. Three sister in laws, Bonnie & Dale Goulet from Chippewa Falls, Jeanette Perry from Eau Claire and Darliene Tubbs from Eau Claire along with several nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother Betty Burt and Stepfather Allyn Burt.

A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.







