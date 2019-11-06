|
Barry S. "Bearcat," "Bullet" McCune, age 60 of Osseo, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Fairchild.
Barry was born in Whitehall on November 30, 1958 to Gene and Clara McCune and grew up in the Osseo area. He enjoyed golfing, camping, traveling, 4 wheeling and woodworking. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed making them dollhouses, cribs and cradles. Barry worked at Osseo Auto and a number of other dealerships.
He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Barry is survived by his wife, Pamela, whom he married on April 8, 2000; a son Anson (Jenna); daughters: Ashton (Jonathon) Dambowy, Brittany (Evan) Hattrem and Brianna Sie; grandchildren: Eliza and Finley McCune, Carson, Cullen, Conan and Caylin Dambowy, Shayla, Layna and Sutton Hattrem and Mayly Sie; brothers: Ron Osley and Michael (Lori) McCune; a sister Tamela (Donald) Diesterhaft; mother-in-law Dorothy Hanson. He is further survived by other relatives and many, many friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents and father-in-law Arnold Hanson.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St., with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. (NOON) until time of services.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019