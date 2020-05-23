Benedict "Ben" A. Pecha, 76, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System - St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN, due to complications from open heart surgery with his family at his side.
Ben was born May 26, 1943, in Eau Clare, WI, the son of William and Madonna (Bleske) Pecha. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School with the class of 1962. He served in the U.S. Airforce and received an Honorable Discharge.
On June 6, 1964, Ben married Gloria Roinestad at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Together they raised their only daughter, Charney. Ben was employed by Horel-George Roofing Company where he worked as a foreman until his retirement in 2005.
Ben loved the outdoors. His favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting, gardening, and landscaping. He was an avid Packer, Badger, & Brewer fan.
Ben is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria; one daughter, Charney (Joe) Petroske of St. Louis Park, MN; two brothers, William (Carol) Pecha of Brackett, WI, and Gregory (Rita) Pecha of Eau Claire; three sisters, Vicky (Terry) Welch of Rio-Rico, AZ, Renee (William) Bandow of Rhinelander, WI, and Toni (David) Gaier of Eau Claire; a stepbrother, Louis Fetter Jr. of Sand Lake, WI, and stepsister, Brenda (Larry) Dubiecs of Arcadia, WI; brother-in-law, Wayne (Connie) Roinestad of Eleva, WI; and sister-in-law, Cori (George) Allbee of Eau Claire; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and by his three grand-dogs, Sierra, Finley, and Parker.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents; his brother & sister-in-law, Kenneth & Corrine Kuhnert.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive (behind Charter Spectrum) in Altoona. Due to current conditions, building capacity is limited and social distancing measures will be in effect. Temperature checks will be performed at the building entrance and the use facemasks are encouraged.
Inurnment of cremated remains will take place following the gathering at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire at 3 p.m.
Family & friends are welcome to leave condolences online
