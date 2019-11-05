|
Benjamin Nicolas Davis, 30, of Eau Claire passed away on November 3, 2019 at his residence.
Benjamin was born January 3, 1989 to Nicole Gould Gingras and family. He was born to Nikki at the early age of 18 and she named him with utmost care. She chose the name "Benjamin" because it meant "Son of my right hand." Ben graduated high school in May 2006 from Lincoln Hills Boys Academy and earned a Technical Diploma from Kettle Moraine Technical College in Masonry in 2017. Ben was very proud of his accomplishment as was his family.
Ben was a beautiful person inside and out and was loved by many. Ben battled with the symptoms of addiction, but still had a very strong love for family and life. He was awesome at giving out hugs, especially to his mother. Ben had a caring, nurturing, and loving personality when not in throes of addiction, but even in it he made his best effort to do what he could with what he had to offer.
He dearly loved his beautiful daughter, Nova, and would do whatever he could from the walls of jail or prison to let her know how much he thought about her and loved her. In his mind he had finally done something right by creating such a beautiful daughter. Ben overcame the pain and rejection he felt inside the best way he knew how, but still fell into the needle.
We will always thank God for the time we had with him and what a special gift he was. We love you Ben, always have, always will.
Benjamin is survived by his daughter, Nova Schroeder; mother, Nicole Gingras; stepfather, Paul Gingras; father, Nick Davis; brothers, Chase Gould and Cole Davis; grandparents, Steve and Sue Gould, Cheri Davis and Gene Davis; and great-grandparents, Wilma Toy-Hodges and Eldon and Muriel Gould.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and will be kept for Ben's daughter, Nova.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Christian Family Center in Eau Claire with Pastor Tim King officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow the service on Saturday at Rest Haven Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019