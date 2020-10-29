Bernadette "Bernie" A. Moore, age 95, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave, Eau Claire. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Committal service will take place immediately after the funeral at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
According to the restrictions and guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral service, along with practicing social distancing.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.