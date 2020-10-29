1/
Bernadette Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadette "Bernie" A. Moore, age 95, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave, Eau Claire. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Committal service will take place immediately after the funeral at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
According to the restrictions and guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral service, along with practicing social distancing.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved