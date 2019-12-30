|
Bernadine "Bernie" D. Boernke, age 103, formerly of Fall Creek, passed away at Dove West Eau Claire, Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born October 27, 1916 to Henry and Adele (Volbrecht) Bloch. Bernadine was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in rural Augusta. Bernadine grew up on a family farm between Augusta and Fall Creek and graduated from Augusta High school in 1934 and loved attending class reunions.
On July 26, 1935, she married Egon H. Boernke, a farmer of Fall Creek. They had 75 happy married years together and were blessed with 3 children, Garnett, Ann, and Jane.
In the late 1960's, they moved to Fall Creek from the farm and continued working in town. Bernadine spent 13 years working at the Fall Creek Valley Nursing Home. She also worked at Sieg's Supper Club of Fall Creek as a food service worker retiring in 1981.
In 2013, she moved to the Oak Wood Hills Independent Living Facility in Eau Claire, where she became well known as Bernie.
Bernadine enjoyed many community activities such as, 4-H Club Sewing Leader, taught Sunday School, was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Ladies Aid Society, where she enjoyed many hours of quilting. Bernadine and Egon enjoyed traveling after retirement, especially to Alaska.
She is survived by her children, Garnett (JoAnn) Boernke of Eau Claire; Ann (Steve) Barnes of Bloomington MN, Jane Whilhem of Navarre FL; sister, Phyllis Strauch of Augusta; she is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Bernie is preceded in death by her husband Egon; parents; son-in-law, Robert Whilhem; brothers, Vernon, Edwin, Harvey; sisters, Margaret Bauch, Viola King; sisters-in-law, Gladys Bloch, Dona Bloch; brothers-in-law, Ewald Bauch, Silas King, Arnold Strauch.
Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church of rural Fall Creek. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery following the service.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at https://www.stokesprockandmundt.com/.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019