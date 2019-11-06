|
Bernard H. Bennett, 88, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Eau Claire, WI.
Bernard was born in Providence, RI to the late Bernard J. and Genevieve (Kantarik) Bennett on January 22, 1931.
He grew up in Superior, WI, and attended Catholic elementary and secondary schools, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1949. He enrolled at Wisconsin State College - Superior. It was there that he met the love of his life and future wife, Mary Ann Dosedel. They both graduated in 1953 and secured teaching positions in the Cornell School District. Bernie and Mary Ann were married on June 5, 1954, and were blessed with three children: Catherine, Gregory, and Joseph. Bernie spent his entire professional career of 36 years there as a teacher, principal, and 24 years as the District's Superintendent of Schools. He retired in July 1989.
Bernard is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard J. and Genevieve (Kantarik) Bennett and his brother John.
Bernard is survived by his spouse, Mary Ann of Eau Claire, WI; two sons, Gregory of Kelseyville, CA, and Joseph (Kimberly) of Roseville, CA; daughter, Catherine (William) Schmidt of Bradenton, FL. He is also survived by Cathy's children: Nicole Mccarthy, Jennifer Plante, Jennifer Murray, Emily Grieco, and Ryan Mccarthy. Greg's three children: Jessica Bennett-Ward, Brittany Bennett-Meadows, and Matt Bennett. Joseph and Kimberly's son: Seth Bennett.
The family of Bernard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially Ann, Stacey, Tiffany, and Heatherwood Assisted Living, especially Gina and Nicolette.
Private funeral services were held for the family on Friday, October 18, 2019, and his final resting place is the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, Bernard wishes donations be sent to https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
